In the summer of 1824, John Henry Newman preached his very first sermon shortly after being ordained as a deacon. He would go on to preach myriad sermons of enduring value. Generations of Christians have been and continue to be nourished by both his Parochial and Plain Sermons and University Sermons, as well as sermons from his Roman Catholic period.

Two-hundred years later, we gather together not only to commemorate the beginning of St. Newman’s preaching ministry, but also to explore and reflect on the wider topic of “Newman as Preacher” at the very churches in which he preached. This intimate, on-site conference features *three public keynote lectures, one each at the University Church of St Mary the Virgin (Oxford), St Mary and St Nicholas Church (Littlemore), and St Clement’s Church (Oxford)—in addition to spiritually enriching programming for selected attendees.

Please note that we do not have a typical registration page, since these keynote lectures are open to the public thanks to the generosity of our colleagues and partner institutions. Please visit the church websites for more information.

Monday, 16 September 2024 at 14:15

University Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Oxford

Eamon Duffy, "Newman in the University Pulpit - 'the management of hearts'"

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 at 14:30

St. Mary and St. Nicholas Church, Littlemore

Benjamin King, "Preaching the Church Fathers for Good or for Ill"

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 at 14:30

St. Clement's Church, Oxford

Kenneth L. Parker, "An Earnest Evangelical: The Beginnings of John Henry Newman's Preaching Ministry"